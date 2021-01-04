EDMONTON, AB – A better breakdown of weekend COVID data in Alberta has been released.

The province is reporting another 96 COVID deaths over the past five days and 5,107 new cases.

1,128 on Jan 3

459 on Jan 2

933 on Jan 1

1,361 on Dec 31

1,226 on Dec 30

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are down slightly from Dec. 29 when detailed information was last published.

The provincial positivity rate for Jan. 3 is high however with 1,128 Albertans testing positive out of 11,963 tests for a rate of 9.3 percent – the highest it’s been since early December.

The South Zone of Alberta Health Services confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the past five days. Three of those deaths were in Lethbridge County while the municipality also tallied 40 new cases.

Lethbridge reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the past five days however the number of active cases dropped from 103 on Dec. 29 to 83 on Jan. 3.

Click here for up to date local, national, and international COVID-19 case data.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro also confirmed Monday that an Alberta health care worker in the Calgary Zone has died as a result of COVID-19.

He issued a statement extending his condolences to the person’s family, friends, loved ones and colleagues.

Shandro says health care workers are doing all they can to protect the people they care for, their co-workers, and themselves, adding the dedication he’s witnessed throughout the pandemic has never wavered.

He says the tragedy of this loss will be felt across the system.