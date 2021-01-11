Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots coming from the River Valley early Tuesday morning.

Lethbridge Police will be doing mandatory, low-light firearms training at the range in the river bottom from 6:30am to 8:30am.

The LPS says the ability for police officers to train in limited light environments is a critical component to ensure public safety.

The service says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the sound of gunshots rising up from the River Valley.