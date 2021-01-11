Lethbridge Police conducting early morning firearms training Tuesday
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunshots coming from the River Valley early Tuesday morning.
Lethbridge Police will be doing mandatory, low-light firearms training at the range in the river bottom from 6:30am to 8:30am.
The LPS says the ability for police officers to train in limited light environments is a critical component to ensure public safety.
The service says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the sound of gunshots rising up from the River Valley.