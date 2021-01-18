LETHBRIDGE, AB – A fairly gradual decline of COVID-19 continues in Alberta.

There were 474 new cases reported over the past day (Jan.17) out of about 8,500 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are relatively stable day-over-day and there were 11 additional fatalities reported.

So far there have been 89,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says this will continue, despite the reduction in Pfizer shipments.

She says “we are prioritizing the second doses that have already been booked. At the moment it does seem like we have enough vaccine in hand, as well as what’s been committed even with the reductions in the Pfizer supplies, to be able to offer that second dose to all who have booked it.”

A few areas in southern Alberta continue to see an increase in active cases including Lethbridge and Cardston County.

There were 29 new cases reported in the city of Lethbridge over the weekend and the active case count has risen from 132 to 143.

In Cardston County, 24 more people tested positive over the weekend which pushed the active case count to 108.

Active cases in that municipality were sitting at 36 just ten days ago.

Click here for up to date local, national, and international COVID-19 case data.