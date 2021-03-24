File photo. Lethbridge Registered Nurse (ICU), Carla Haney receives her first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Chinook Regional Hospital on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo credit to AHS South Zone.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta has hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says more than 500,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered across the province. That equates to nearly one in every ten Albertans have received at least one dose already.

“Fortunately, with every single vaccine administered we are getting closer and closer to returning to normal. If supply keeps up, every adult Albertan will be offered a vaccination by the end of June.” – Health Minister Tyler Shandro