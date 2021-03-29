EDMONTON, AB – The province has put together a Coal Policy Committee tasked with engaging Albertans over the next several months.

Former Pincher Creek-Crowsnest MLA Fred Bradley will serve on the committee as will president of the Livingstone Landowners’ Group Bill Trafford and Piikani First Nation member Eric North Peigan.

Their first order of business is launching an online survey where you can share your thoughts on coal development in the province.

The engagement process will be designed and shared following the survey closing.

The committee is expected to provide a final report to Alberta’s Energy Minister by mid-November.