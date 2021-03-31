LETHBRIDGE COUNTY, AB – Multiple cycles of freezing and thawing throughout the winter, combined with dry conditions and gusty winds, have very much made soil erosion a reality in southern Alberta this spring.

Lethbridge County has issued its own warning, asking producers in the region to take the necessary steps to prevent further soil loss and damage to agricultural land. The County says for each inch of soil lost, crop yields can decline by several bushels per acre.

Producers are encouraged to contact the Lethbridge County Agriculture Service Board for help to prevent soil erosion.

However, those caught not complying with the Soil Conservation Act could be issued a Soil Conservation Notice. At that point, the County would step in to implement measures to stop erosion and all costs for that would be charged to the landowner.