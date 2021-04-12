LETHBRIDGE, AB – A couple of transit route alterations have been made to try to get people to the COVID-19 vaccination centre a bit easier.

Early last week, the province announced new large-scale immunization clinics including one here in Lethbridge at Exhibition Park.

Since Friday, April 9th Lethbridge Transit routes 21 South and 21 Industrial have been able to drive onto the Exhibition grounds and drop riders close to the vaccine centre doors.

Mayor Chris Spearman is encouraging all residents who are eligible to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19,” says Spearman. “Getting vaccinated will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community and will allow our economy to get back on track.”

The route changes are in effect seven days a week, but evening and weekend service will not go into the industrial park.

For the latest on COVID-19 immunization requirements and booking information visit: Alberta Health Service Vaccinations