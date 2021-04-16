OTTAWA, ON. – Canada will be receiving about half of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine it was expecting by the end of April.

Officials say Moderna reports its next vaccine delivery to this country will be 650,000 doses instead of the 1.2 million that was expected.

They say the company is blaming slower than anticipated production with deliveries to several countries impacted.

Moderna also says one or two million of the 12.3 million doses scheduled for the second quarter may also be delayed.