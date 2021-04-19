Student in the college’s Heavy Duty Mechanic program. (Photo credit to Lethbridge College)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 12-week trades and construction training opportunity for women is coming to Lethbridge College this summer.

The non-profit Women Building Futures organization is partnering with the college to offer hands-on introductory skills in carpentry, welding, electrical, wind turbine tech and heavy-duty mechanics to help women pursue careers in those trades.

Twelve women will be chosen through an application process to participate in the Journeywoman Start program between July 5 and Sept. 29.

In addition to hands-on skills, those students will also participate in career development sessions, meet-ups with industry partners and some academic upgrading opportunities.

Women who are interested in the Journeywoman Start program are encouraged to apply by April 26.