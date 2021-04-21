LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge residents still feeling the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will once again be getting some help from the City for their property taxes.

Tax notices will be mailed out to property owners at the end of May with the payment due date set for June 30th.

However, for the second year in a row, the City of Lethbridge has decided to waive any penalties on unpaid taxes until October for those who are unable to pay.

A 3% penalty will apply on October 1st, a 4% penalty on Nov. 1st and 5% on Dec. 1st. That’s only to the unpaid portion of the bill.

Larry Laverty, The City of Lethbridge Tax and Assessment General Manager, says the penalty extension will again give the Tax & Assessment team more time to work with businesses and residents on payment options, if they are needed.

“We recognize the ongoing pandemic continues to have a significant financial impact on many residents,” says Laverty. “If you find yourself in a situation where you don’t know how you are going to pay your taxes, please contact us to talk about what payment options are available. We’re here to help.”

The City says you should try to pay as much as you can before those dates in order to reduce additional costs later in the year.

Property owners who can afford all or part of their taxes are still asked to do so by June 30th.