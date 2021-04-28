LETHBRIDGE, AB – A local woman is being accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the University of Lethbridge in an internal theft case.

Police began their investigation back in 2018 when the U of L detected a potential fraud.

Investigators with the Economic Crimes Unit allege the woman used her position with the university to falsify records and conceal the theft of $580,000 over the course of a year.

57 year old Donna Court was recently charged with fraud over $5,000; theft over $5,000; and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

She was released from custody to appear in court on June 29, 2021.

The U of L, in a statement to our newsroom, says “the University carries fraud insurance to protect itself from situations such as this and the investigation report was an important part of the claims process. The U of L reached an agreement with its insurer that saw the institution recover the vast majority of the missing funds.”