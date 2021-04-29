LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge woman is $100,000 richer after winning a recent lottery.

Iren Arik bought her winning ticket for the February 26th draw at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Park Place Mall.

She says she brought her ticket to the store and scanned it and when the $100,000 prize flashed up on the screen, she says her “legs just about gave out!”

Arik says she plans to share some of her winnings with her family and put the rest in the bank. She matched the last six numbers on the EXTRA draw.