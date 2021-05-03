Illustration of the north-facing windows of the Galt Museum & Archives, showing a transition from the old image to a new proposed Community Mosaic. (Illustration credit to Dryden Roesch/Galt Museum)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Galt Museum is going for a new look these days, and it’s hoping to better represent all the diverse communities and faces that make up southwestern Alberta.

The museum is taking on a new initiative to update the mosaic on the side of the building, near the main entrance, that currently features photographs of shoppers from the 1950s.

Anyone who considers themselves to be a southwestern Albertan is encouraged to contribute their portrait to the new mosaic. Further instructions and criteria are posted on the Galt Museum website.

Submissions are being accepted until the end of this month. The new mosaic is expected to be unveiled sometime in early July.