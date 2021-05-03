LETHBRIDGE, AB – A drug bust on the west side has led to charges against two Lethbridge residents.

Police arrested the pair Sunday morning (May 2) while they were in a vehicle parked along the 100 block of Purdue Court West.

The vehicle had a stolen licence plate on it and meth, fentanyl, and more than $1,200 cash was found inside.

41 year old Jyi Trotter and 27 year old Kaila Giroux have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Trotter is facing a few other charges as well.

He remains in custody with a court date set for Thursday (May 6) while Giroux was released to appear on June 10.