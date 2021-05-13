Live horse racing returns to the Rocky Mountain Turf Club Saturday May 15. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Live horse racing returns to Lethbridge this weekend.

While no spectators will be allowed on site at the Rocky Mountain Turf Club, you will still be able to place your bets online with Xpressbet and catch all the action with a livestream.

The RMTC is also welcoming veteran announcer Brent Seely into the fold this year.

The season gets underway Saturday with the Preakness.

The RMTC says it’s contributed $370-million per year to Lethbridge and southern Alberta every year for the past 25 years supporting tourism, agriculture, employment and overall economic development.