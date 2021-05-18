LETHBRIDGE, AB – The City of Lethbridge is getting a nearly $1-million boost from the federal government to replace the ice plant at the Labour Club.

The ice centre was built on the north side in 1975. About five years ago, the ice surface underwent some renovations.

This latest funding from the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream includes $960,000 to help replace the arena’s ice plant. The City is also chipping in $240,000 for the project.

The feds say this funding is conditional on “fully satisfying environmental assessment requirements and consultations with Indigenous groups.”