LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two local swimmers are heading to Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto later this month.

Third-year University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Chris Alexander will race in the 100 metre backstroke this Saturday. He enters the meet seeded ninth out of the 20 invited swimmers.

Highly touted freshman Apollo Hess will compete in two events – the 100 and 200 metre breaststroke on Tuesday next week.

He’s seeded seventh out of 20 in the 200m and 11th in the 100m event.

Both swimmers are competing in their first Olympic Trials.