LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Western Hockey League is planning for normal operations this coming fall.

The WHL says with health restrictions being lifted, teams will play a 68 game regular season starting October 1st with anticipated full fan-capacity in arenas.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes open their regular season schedule October 1st as well with their home-opener against the Calgary Hitmen.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season will conclude Sunday, April 3.

The WHL says the 2021-22 regular season will not feature any interlocking games between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

It’s also been noted the upcoming season will be played in a fan-friendly and safe environment throughout all WHL markets.

The Western Hockey League is coming off a very abbreviated season of 24 games because of COVID-19 concerns. There’s hasn’t been a post-season since the spring of 2019.

2022 WHL Playoffs

The 2022 WHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, April 8, 2022, with the re-introduction of the Conference Playoff format.

The first-place teams in the two Divisions in each Conference will receive the top two playoff seeds based on Regular Season points. The next six Clubs in each Conference, based on Regular Season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions