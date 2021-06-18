TABER, AB – A 25 year old Taber man has been arrested after a police vehicle was hit during a traffic stop in that town.

Early on June 16, Taber Police tried to pull over a car. The driver did stop briefly, however the vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers were able to identify the driver and later found the vehicle and boxed in it so the driver wouldn’t take off a second time.

The man behind the wheel though tried anyway, backed into one police car and did manage to get away a second time.

On Thursday, the suspect was eventually tracked down and arrested.

Colin Alexander Meissner is facing a list of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

He’s been released and will appear in court in August. The officer wasn’t hurt.