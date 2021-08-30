- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Walk-in COVID vaccine appointments available at Lethbridge’s Whoop Up Days

By Tina Karst
Image supplied by Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’ve yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps you can fit it in during Whoop Up Days?

Alberta Health Services says walk-in clinics will be offered for two days during the annual fair at the West Pavilion of Exhibition Park.

Anyone born in 2009 or before can get a first or second dose, without an appointment, from 11:30am to 2:30pm this Friday and Saturday.

There will be a limited number of vaccines though.

Masks will be required and you’re asked to bring your Alberta Health Care Card and photo ID.

About 80.8 percent of eligible Lethbridge residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while about 73.8 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

