Walk-in COVID vaccine appointments available at Lethbridge’s Whoop Up Days

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’ve yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps you can fit it in during Whoop Up Days?

Alberta Health Services says walk-in clinics will be offered for two days during the annual fair at the West Pavilion of Exhibition Park.

Anyone born in 2009 or before can get a first or second dose, without an appointment, from 11:30am to 2:30pm this Friday and Saturday.

There will be a limited number of vaccines though.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Masks will be required and you’re asked to bring your Alberta Health Care Card and photo ID.

About 80.8 percent of eligible Lethbridge residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while about 73.8 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.