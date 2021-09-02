- Advertisement -
Friday, September 3, 2021
Lethbridge College outlines COVID protocols ahead of fall semester

By Tina Karst
Agriculture Sciences students work in a lab while wearing masks during the Winter 2021 semester. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Students at Lethbridge College will be required to wear masks inside when classes resume next week.

Following a year of flexible learning, officials say the vast majority of classes will be on-campus this semester.

With that, comes strong encouragement for the entire college community to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

There will be two drop-in clinics on-campus to kick off the new year – Sept. 7 and Sept. 13.

According to the college, a recent survey of employees and students showed that more than 92 percent of employee respondents and more than 80 percent of student respondents are vaccinated or planning to be vaccinated in the next month.

The college also requires anyone who feels unwell to stay home, with officials saying new guidelines are in place to ensure anyone feeling ill can stay home without worries of how it will affect their classes or work.

“The lessons learned over the past 18 months will allow us to be flexible and adaptable in new ways that will support their educational goals while keeping our entire campus community safe. We’ve put a lot of thought, care and research into planning this upcoming year, and it will be great to feel the buzz of students on-campus once again.” – Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO

New Student Orientation at Lethbridge College is on Tuesday.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

