LPS investigating pedestrian collision; woman in serious condition

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 60-year old woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in a pedestrian collision in west Lethbridge Saturday morning (Sep. 11).

Police responded to the crash around 10:30 a.m. along University Dr W, at the intersection of Riverstone Blvd W and Macleod Dr W. The woman has since been air lifted to a Calgary hospital for treatment.

Officers are still on scene investigating. The northbound lanes of University Dr at Riverstone Blvd and Macleod Dr are closed until further notice, and you’re asked to avoid the area.

There’s no further information at this time if any arrests have been made, or if charges are being laid. Updates will be posted once they are made available.