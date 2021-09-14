Mounties arrest two Taber men, accused of stealing truck and kayak

TABER, AB – Two men from Taber have been arrested and charged after trying to evade police in a stolen kayak.

RCMP say a truck was stolen in Taber last Saturday, September 11th and was seen driving around the region that same day.

Officers later found the vehicle stuck in a field outside of Barnwell.

A police dog was called in and tracked two men to the Oldman River where they were seen trying to get into a cabin. The pair then allegedly stole a kayak and attempted to make a getaway down the river.

That failed though and the two were arrested.

Mounties say 23 year old Pedro Friesen and 24 year old Tristan Wolfe after facing a list of charges.

They’ve been released to appear in court in Taber later this month.