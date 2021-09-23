Friday, September 24, 2021
New Lethbridge cityLINK bus system has already improved on-time performance

By Patrick Siedlecki
A Lethbridge Transit bus comes into the downtown transit hub. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you ride a bus in Lethbridge, transit has been making a few adjustments since launching the new cityLINK system a month ago.

Officials have been receiving community feedback and monitoring performance data.

Transit Manager Tim Sanderson says they’re always looking at ways to improve the overall bus experience here.

So far, he says on-time performance for buses has increased by 25%. That’s in just one month since the revamped service came into effect. There’s also been a noticeable reduction in the number of riders who need to transfer to a different bus to get to where they’re going.

“As customers and operators begin to get used to the system, it will continue to improve,” says Sanderson.

He notes in the first month, cityLINK has met the goal of increasing the overall speed and efficiency of public transit.

(with files from City of Lethbridge)

Some of the changes that have already been addressed include:

  • Platform revisions have already been made at the Park & Ride terminal to address congestion issues
  • cityLINK #1 Gold route schedule was adjusted to better align with transfer times
  • myRide app has been updated to help clarify the demand trip booking process
  • Additional early-morning service added to get riders from west Lethbridge to the hospital, City Centre and industrial areas
  • Booking for demand response zones has shifted to open at 5:50 a.m. instead of 6:00 a.m. to accommodate early morning trips
  • Reallocated resources to mitigate capacity concerns at Southgate Demand Zone
  • Now that stops have been solidified, new signage will be in place in the next few weeks
  • Demand bus drivers can assist riders who do not have access to a phone by booking their trip for them

Amenities such as benches, shelters are currently being installed at cityHUBS and other key locations over the next several weeks

Some of the changes that will be considered in November are:

  • Schedules for routes 51, 52 and 53 will be altered to improve on-time performance and connectivity
  • ATB Centre, which currently acts as a hub station during off peak times, will shift to become a hub station all day
  • cityLINK Orange route pattern will change around Exhibition Park to increase speed and improve connectivity
Previous articleConcerns raised about prescribing & dispensing of Ivermectin in Alberta
Next articleNew tax relief program revitalizing downtown Lethbridge
