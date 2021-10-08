Doctor shortage closes Milk River ER over Thanksgiving long weekend

MILK RIVER, AB – Milk River residents in need of an Emergency Department over the next few days will have to go to Lethbridge instead.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a notice on Thursday (Oct. 7) saying there won’t be any doctors available to staff the Milk River ER from Friday, Oct. 8 through to 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Nurses are still on site, though, to care for inpatients and AHS says it’s working hard to ensure that residents can still get the care they need.

People in Milk River can still call 911 if they have a medical emergency, but EMS will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.