Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Over $15 million spent to entice Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccinations

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to PIxabay
EDMONTON, AB – If you haven’t got a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Alberta government is again asking you to please get one.

Albertans 18 and older have until midnight on Thursday this week (Oct. 14) to receive a first or second dose and register to get a $100 pre-filled debit card.

The province announced the option a few weeks back in an effort to entice more people to roll up their sleeves.

To date, over 152,000 people have registered to get one of these debit cards. That amounts to more than $15 million. Health Minister Jason Copping says this money incentive to get people vaccinated offsets some of the associated costs to Alberta’s health care system.

The cards will be mailed out to people who qualify this month as well as November and December.

That $15 million doesn’t include the COVID-19 lottery which was announced before summer.

