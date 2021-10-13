New vaccination proof or rapid test policy to begin at Holy Spirit Catholic schools

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You soon won’t be able to enter any Holy Spirit Division school without either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test.

The Catholic School District has decided to institute this new protocol which will apply to all staff, visitors, contractors, and volunteers.

Deputy Superintendent Michelle MacKinnon says they’re doing what they can to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

“By October 25th, we’ll be requiring all adults who are eligible for vaccines to show proof of vaccination,” says MacKinnon. “This is all about safety really, the safety of our students and the safety of our staff.”

Students are exempt because kids who are 11 and under aren’t eligible for vaccines as of yet.

MacKinnon says people have a choice as well so the school district is providing the option to folks to also present proof of a negative rapid COVID-19 test if they don’t have proof of vaccination.

She notes the aim of this policy is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Holy Spirit schools and to mitigate outbreaks.