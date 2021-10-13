Wednesday, October 20, 2021
New vaccination proof or rapid test policy to begin at Holy Spirit Catholic schools

By Patrick Siedlecki
File photo. Photo supplied through NDP news release.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You soon won’t be able to enter any Holy Spirit Division school without either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test.

The Catholic School District has decided to institute this new protocol which will apply to all staff, visitors, contractors, and volunteers.

Deputy Superintendent Michelle MacKinnon says they’re doing what they can to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

“By October 25th, we’ll be requiring all adults who are eligible for vaccines to show proof of vaccination,” says MacKinnon. “This is all about safety really, the safety of our students and the safety of our staff.”

Students are exempt because kids who are 11 and under aren’t eligible for vaccines as of yet.

MacKinnon says people have a choice as well so the school district is providing the option to folks to also present proof of a negative rapid COVID-19 test if they don’t have proof of vaccination.

She notes the aim of this policy is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Holy Spirit schools and to mitigate outbreaks.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

