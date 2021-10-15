Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Blairmore man, wanted for assault and flight from police, escapes RCMP custody

By Tina Karst
Wanted posted courtesy of the RCMP.
BLAIRMORE, AB – A Blairmore man is being sought by police after he escaped RCMP custody Thursday afternoon.

Mounties in the Crowsnest Pass say 24 year old Samuel Fralick was handcuffed and being placed in a police vehicle outside the RCMP detachment when he allegedly assaulted the officer and took off.

He was being arrested on outstanding warrants for assault, flight from police and failing to comply with conditions.

Now, charges are pending in relation to yesterday’s incident.

RCMP believe Fralick may have been picked up by a passing motorist and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Tina Karst

