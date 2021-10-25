Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Busy fall schedule ahead for Alberta legislature

By Sam Borsato
Alberta Legislature Building (Photo credit to Kenneth Hynek - Edmonton, AB - Creative Commons)
EDMONTON, AB – Strengthening the workforce, economic diversification, infrastructure spending, growing the province’s resources and protecting lives will be some of the key focuses for the Alberta legislature over the next few weeks.

The fall sitting reconvenes today (Oct. 25).

House Leader Jason Nixon says it’ll be a robust agenda with about 18 to 20 bills expected to be passed before MLAs take their Christmas break.

One of those bills may have to do with at least one of the two province-wide referendum questions that were on last week’s civic election ballot. “I will give notice inside the legislature of a motion around equalization that will, hopefully, be scheduled to be debated Wednesday of this week (Oct. 27), and I hope to be passed before the end of the legislative week to send a clear message to Ottawa.”

The full results of both of the referendum questions will be released Tuesday morning (Oct. 26).

