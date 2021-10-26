Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Concerns as Lethbridge officials find goldfish, koi in some city storm ponds

By Patrick Siedlecki
A now very large goldfish seen after being pulled from a Lethbridge storm pond. Credit to City of Lethbridge on Twitter.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – There’s a growing problem at storm ponds around Lethbridge and that has city officials putting out a reminder to residents.

Some aquatic invasive species which should be in aquariums, including goldfish and koi, have be found in at least three ponds.

Those include Firelight Park on the west side as well as Chinook Lake and Elma Groves Pond, both on the city’s north side.

City officials say these fish have been illegally released into these storm ponds and other bodies of water and that’s resulted in the altering of aquatic habitats.

Some of these fish, especially goldfish can grow quite large in size, with no natural predators.

Starting this week, crews will be checking out Firelight Park in Copperwood with boats and equipment. Mitigation work is planned for next summer and the other two ponds will go through the same process at some point as well.

Officials say never dump aquarium water of any kind, including plants or dead and live animals, into storm ponds. Some common aquarium and pond plants can become problematic when released into the wild.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

