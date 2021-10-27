Wednesday, October 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge School District apologies after post on Halloween costumes to avoid includes “police”

By Tina Karst
0
0
Photo credit to Chinook High School via Lethbridge School Division
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge School Division is apologizing for a social media post it says included an inappropriate reference to law enforcement.

The post in question on the Chinook High Instagram account, offered a list of Halloween costumes that should be avoided like “costumes depicting perpetrators of violence or oppression (police, Hitler, Columbus, Ted Bundy).”

The school division says it’s an error the school and the Division take full responsibility for and has offered an apology to the entire law-enforcement community.

The district says it’s also extremely appreciative of the efforts of local police and values its partnership with the LPS.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Administrators at Chinook High will also be meeting with students to talk about the ramifications posts of that nature can have.

Screen capture of Chinook High School Instagram post in question.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChristmas Night of Lights Parade cancelled in Coaldale for second straight year
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Lethbridge School District apologies after post on Halloween costumes to avoid includes “police”

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge School Division is apologizing for a social media post it says included an inappropriate reference to law enforcement. The post...

Christmas Night of Lights Parade cancelled in Coaldale for second straight year

Tina Karst -
COALDALE, AB - COVID-19 has once again forced the cancellation of a popular Christmas event in Coaldale. The Country Christmas Night of Lights Parade was...

New Nikka Yuko “Bunka Centre” set to open in late November

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Just a few more weeks until the newest addition to the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden is open to the public. The Bunka...

South Lethbridge manslaughter case will not go to trial

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A Lethbridge man's manslaughter charge has been stayed, with the Crown saying there would be very little likelihood of conviction. Jason Crane...

More ticket packages available for Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Even more ticket packages are coming online this week for the Tim Horton's Brier being hosted right here in Lethbridge in...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win