Lethbridge School District apologies after post on Halloween costumes to avoid includes “police”

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge School Division is apologizing for a social media post it says included an inappropriate reference to law enforcement.

The post in question on the Chinook High Instagram account, offered a list of Halloween costumes that should be avoided like “costumes depicting perpetrators of violence or oppression (police, Hitler, Columbus, Ted Bundy).”

The school division says it’s an error the school and the Division take full responsibility for and has offered an apology to the entire law-enforcement community.

The district says it’s also extremely appreciative of the efforts of local police and values its partnership with the LPS.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Administrators at Chinook High will also be meeting with students to talk about the ramifications posts of that nature can have.