Time Change: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend in Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s that time of year again, time to change the time!

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. That means before you go to bed tomorrow night, make sure you set your clock back one hour.

The fall back always happens on the first Sunday in November.

With the time change, fire officials also remind you it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Expiry dates on detectors should be reviewed every year.

Local emergency officials says a working smoke & CO detector is the best way to kep your family safe.

The Lethbridge Fire Department says crews in the city have noticed an increase in alarm calls over the past year due to cooking. In most cases, no one was seriously hurt and this can be attributed to smoke alarms warning people to leave their homes.