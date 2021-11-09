Still no candidates in Lethbridge County by-election

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A by-election is coming up in Lethbridge County but no candidates have filed papers yet.

No one ran for Division 5 in October’s municipal election and the new Council opted to hold a by-election for that spot as soon as possible even though Municipal Affairs gave them until the end of April.

The nomination deadline is Monday, Nov. 15.

Reeve Tory Campbell says if no papers are filed by then, the nomination period will be extended by one week. If there still aren’t any candidates after that, the County will have to go back to Municipal Affairs for direction.

He says “that could mean that we would have the opportunity to hold another by-election in the New Year or they could choose to go down a different path, but obviously we’re hopeful there is still time that someone will come forward and file before the end of the period on the 15th.”

Campbell also says there are several reasons why people might not want to run, including the extra time commitment and perhaps being uncertain about what Council does.

If a couple of candidates come forward, the Lethbridge County by-election will be held on Dec. 13.

To run as a candidate, you must 18 or older, a Canadian citizen and have lived in the division for at least the past six months.

Division 5 is the northwest portion of the County and includes Monarch and the area surrounding the Town of Nobleford and Village of Barons.