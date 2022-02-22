Donation opportunities for Coaldale Strong! campaign

- Advertisement -

COALDALE, AB – The ‘Coaldale STRONG’ capital campaign has doubled its fundraising goal to $2 million. The campaign launched in September 2021 and has already raised over $600,000.

Russ Tanner is the Director of Recreation and Community Services with the Town of Coaldale. ““From the onset of the campaign launch, we engaged with potential donors who we felt could help us create early and significant momentum as we embarked on our ambitious goal of raising $1 million in philanthropic support.” He adds the generosity to date has been nothing short of spectacular. “In a short span of time we’ve already received 60% of our initial goal from our generous donors. This has given us the confidence that a new revised $2 million goal is achievable.” The campaign is now able to take general donations from the public to help reach the new goal to support construction and programming opportunities for the rec centre.

“We are thrilled to announce that the general public can now make project contributions online,” says Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn. “I extend my sincerest gratitude to all donors. With your support, the recreation centre can have all the equipment and field space needed to provide the intended experiences right from the start and make this facility the envy of communities across the province.”

Anyone interested in donating can do so online at www.coaldale.ca/coaldalestrong or by contacting Barry Knapp at 403-331-3852 or b.k@globalphilanthropic.ca.