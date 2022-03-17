16-year-old facing several firearms charges following air pistol altercation

- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old from Taber is facing several charges after allegedly firing an air pistol at a car. The Lethbridge Police Service says the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the SLP Skate Park, when they responded to a firearms complaint. While determined there was no active threat upon arrival, an investigation lead police to learn of an altercation involving several people that resulted in shots being fired at a vehicle from an air pistol.

Police say the 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in. Two loaded air pistols were subsequently seized.

The minor has been charged with numerous offences including assault with a weapon, use of a firearm while committing an offence, discharging a firearm with intent to injure and unauthorized possession of a firearm.