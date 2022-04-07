Monday, April 11, 2022
CFIA recalls some Kinder chocolates over salmonella concerns

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Image supplied by CFIA).
Several different chocolates are being recalled because of a risk of salmonella contamination.
Canada’s food inspection agency says the Kinder brand chocolates, including two types of Kinder Mini Eggs and various Kinder surprises, should not be eaten.
No illnesses linked to the products have been reported in Canada.
If you have the recalled chocolates, you should throw them out or bring them back to where they were bought.
You can click here to see a full list of the impacted products.
