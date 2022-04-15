Lethbridge welcomes Treaty Hockey Games with installation from Kainai artist

- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge is welcoming more than 100 teams from across the province this week for the Annual Treaty Hockey Games with a unique, new public art installation.

The city commissioned Tyler Soop, an artist from the Kainai Nation, to create a new design for a zamboni at the ATB Centre. Soop says inspiration for the design comes from his family member’s own experiences, and hopes the installation can help bring attention to Canada’s colonial history.

“I started my company SoopDesignCo. five years ago and in doing so I try to maintain a close connection to my community and let that influence my work,” says Soop. “I try to take any chance I can get to bring attention to the horrors of Canada’s dark past. I have family members that were enrolled in Residential Schools, so for me and my community, the past is not forgotten.”

Robin Harper, general manager of recreation & culture, says citizens and visitors will be able to view public art in a totally new way.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

“Lethbridge plays host to a number of winter sporting tournaments where we have an engaged audience watching and often waiting for the ice to be cleared,” says Harper. “It’s a great way to display public art to residents and visitors in a way they may not have seen before.”

The Alberta Treaty Hockey Games will begin April 14 and will finish April 17. Game schedules and details can be found on the Alberta Treaty Hockey Facebook page.