Galt museum receives Blackfoot name

The Galt Museum and Archives have been given a Niitsitapi (Blackfoot) name: Akaisamitohkanao’pa.

Broken down into syllables, it is: a/kai/sami/toh/kanao’/pa

Phonetically, it is pronounced: a/gaa/sum/ee/doh/gun/ope

The Galt has been working alongside Blackfoot Elders Bruce Wolf Child (Makoyiippookaa, Wolf Child) and Mary Fox (Mia’nistitsiiksiinaakii, Many Different Snake Woman) to find a name that accurately represents its place in the history and culture of Niitsitapissksahkoyi (Blackfoot Territory).

“We at the museum are honoured to have received this special name as it speaks to the past, present and future of the institution and the space it occupies in Lethbridge,” says Chief Executive Officer Darrin Martens.

“As Akaisamitohkanao’pa we embrace working collaboratively with the Niitsitapi community and walking the path of reconciliation together.”

The name was unveiled at a recent ceremony held at the museum, with the blessing of Blackfoot Elders.