Taber firefighters battle industrial structure fire

Taber firefighters battled an industrial structure fire in the area of the 5800 block of 64th street on the morning of May 6. The Town of Taber asked residents to avoid the area and closed roads in the area.

“Do not attempt to access or come in near the area,” read a statement from the town. “Additional people congregating in the area puts our first responders in danger and takes resources away from the scene.”

The town said at this time it will provide no further details as firefighters continued to monitor hotspots in the evening.

“The Taber Fire Department has determined that the fire was not suspicious or malicious in intent, and the cause is still under investigation,” it said in a statement on the evening of the fire.

No injuries were reported.