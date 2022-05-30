Monday, May 30, 2022
City looking for feedback on future dog park locations

By Ella Starling
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
The City of Lethbridge is asking both dog owners and non-dog owners for feedback on future dog park planning.

The city has four dog parks, with a fifth currently in development:

  • Scenic Drive dog run
  • Popson off-leash area
  • Riverstone dog park
  • Pennaquim off-leash area
  • Bark Park (under development)

City Council voted to request options for possible additional dog parks in Lethbridge, and the Civic Works Standing Policy Committee received information on potential locations on March 3.

The survey can be found at https://getinvolvedlethbridge.ca/dogparks, and will be open until June 27.

