The City of Lethbridge is asking both dog owners and non-dog owners for feedback on future dog park planning.

The city has four dog parks, with a fifth currently in development:

Scenic Drive dog run

Popson off-leash area

Riverstone dog park

Pennaquim off-leash area

Pennaquim off-leash area Bark Park (under development)

City Council voted to request options for possible additional dog parks in Lethbridge, and the Civic Works Standing Policy Committee received information on potential locations on March 3.

The survey can be found at https://getinvolvedlethbridge.ca/dogparks, and will be open until June 27.