Lethbridge Lacrosse is raising money for cancer research at its ninth annual Cindy Garant Memorial game on June 11. Cindy Garant was a long-time contributor to lacrosse in southern Alberta who died from cancer in 2011.

The organization had a two-year pause on the event, but is back on Saturday with a game between the Barracudas and the Fort Saskatchewan Rebels at Nicholas Sheran Arena. There will be a charity BBQ before the game at 5:30–7:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

Money raised will go to the Canadian Cancer Society, according to Lethbridge Lacrosse. It says the Junior B Tier 2 South Division is named after Garant and she was a dedicated and passionate supporter of the sport and its community.

The BBQ will also include a silent auction and the Barracudas team has pledged to donate gate admissions and proceeds of 50/50 sales to the cause.

“Please join us at Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge on June 11th to celebrate the life and legacy of Cindy Garant and support our fundraising event,” reads an announcement from Lethbridge Lacrosse. “If you can’t join us in person, please consider donating today to help us reach our fundraising goal.”

Anyone who wishes to donate, but cannot make it can visit the Canadian Cancer Society website.