- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have signed 2007-born defenseman Carsen Adair to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

A third round pick, 55th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Adair netted 34 points in just 28 regular season games with the Martensville Marauders U15 AA team in during the 2021-2022 regular season.

The Clavet, Saskatchewan defenceman also added three point in six post-season games with Martensville. Adair is the fourth player from the 2022 WHL Draft to sign with the Hurricanes following Will Sharpe, Koen Cleaver and Kash Andresen.