- Advertisement -

Update: Highway 519 has reopened to traffic in both directions.

Containment teams are on scene where a multi-vehicle collision has led to the spill of canola oil into an irrigation canal.

According to Claresholm RCMP, the collision between two semi trucks took place on Highway 519 near Range Road 254 east of Granum around 2 p.m. One truck was hauling canola oil and the other canola meal. RCMP say there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, both vehicles are on fire and the oil is being allowed to burn in place to reduce contamination. It also says water flow in the area has been reduced as a result.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Highway 519 remains closed in both directions between Highway 2 and Highway 23.

Multiple resources are on scene including Fire Departments, Peace Officers, RCMP, Volker Stevin, EMS, Alberta Parks, Bridge Structure engineers and Lethbridge Irrigation district, according to RCMP.

“RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to allow all of these resources to do their jobs safely,” reads a news release from RCMP.