On May 23, Lethbridge local William McAlister won $1 million on the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize draw, by exactly matching the Guaranteed Prize Draw number: 22339821-01.

“The third time I scanned it, I counted the zeroes,” he recalled as he claimed his prize.

McAlister bought his winning ticket from the Save on Foods at 401 Highlands Boulevard on May 19, and didn’t realize it was a winner until June 3.

“It’s still very surreal,” he laughed. ‘It keeps me awake thinking of what to do with it.”

McAlister says he plans to share his new fortune with his family and to put it towards retirement.