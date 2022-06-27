- Advertisement -

44 tickets were issued by the Lethbridge Police Service for various traffic infractions this weekend, as part of a weekend traffic enforcement initiative.

Some of the infractions included racing, driving while uninsured, window tint and open alcohol. Seven vehicles were towed, including one for loud exhaust. Two impaired drivers and a suspended driver were removed from the road.

The initiative was created after a steady influx of complaints from residents were lodged on issues like speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles.

The police will continue the initiative on random weekends throughout the next few months.