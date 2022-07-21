- Advertisement -

Lethbridge was showcased across the country on The Amazing Race Canada and Tourism Lethbridge CEO Erin Crane says it has already made an impact.

“Lots of people follow it so that has been great. We have also had people come into the visitor information centre specifically referencing that they had seen us on Amazing Race,” she said. “We did have somebody specifically say they came here because of that.”

Film crews and contestants spent about a week in the area, which made an economic impact of its own, according to Crane. “They stayed in hotels, they ate in the restaurants,” she said. “Now we are seeing more and more of that economic impact come just from the visitors that it’s attracting.”

Crane said she was happy with the way the show showcased Lethbridge.

“They were filming in April, so none of the leaves were out on any of the trees so we were all a little concerned about how dynamic Lethbridge would look, but it actually turned out really really well,” she said. “It was a beautiful day, blue sky, hardly any wind and they were down in the river valley, which was great.”

The city has seen a lot of visitors already this year, which Crane said was expected after two years of people not traveling.