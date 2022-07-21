- Advertisement -

The owner of a dog who bit a child and a summer camp councillor is facing multiple charges under the Lethbridge dog control bylaw.

On July 13, Lethbridge police and Community Animal Services responded to the area of Rocky Mountain Boulevard West after the child was bitten in the face by a dog. A young woman working at the summer camp the child was attending was also bit when she attempted to protect him, according to police. Community Animal Service says it was found two dogs escaped from their owner’s yard in the area.

“Both dogs, which have the same owner and are believed to be terrier type breeds, were seized by Animal Bylaw Enforcement Officers and held at the Lethbridge Animal Shelter,” reads a news release from Community Animal Services. “One of the dogs has since been released back to the owner under strict conditions set out in the City of Lethbridge Dog Control Bylaw 5235, as it was not directly involved in the biting incidents.”

The dog accused of biting remains in custody, pending the outcome of a court hearing, the organization says. The owner faces two charges of a dog running at large and failure to license the a dog. They will also face offences of a dog biting and injuring a person under the dog control bylaw.

A date has not yet been set for the owner’s hearing. Animal Services says no more information is available on the case.

