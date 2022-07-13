- Advertisement -

Update: Lethbridge Police say the dog has been apprehended with the assistance of Animal Control.

Police say two pit bulls were reported unattended in the school yard of Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School around noon on July 13.

An eight year old boy was bitten in the face and a 17 year old girl working at the summer camp he was attending was bitten on the arm. Police say she intervened to protect the child. Both were taken to hospital by EMS where they were treated for their injuries.

One of the dogs was found to be back in the care of its owner, but the other had left the scene, according to police. Police and Community Animal Services (CAS) located and apprehended the second dog in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Mount Rundle Road West at about 1:15 p.m. Both dogs, which have the same owner, have been seized and are in the custody of Community Animal Services, which is investigating the incident.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and police say not approach it.