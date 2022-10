A recovery effort is underway for a diver in Lake Newell who was reported to be doing maintenance on a dam yesterday.

Brooks RCMP say the man never returned and police were called around 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man is reported to be a 55-year-old from Brooks, according to police.

Crews remain on scene and RCMP say recovery efforts are underway. Occupational Health and Safety is conducting an investigation.