One man from Standoff is facing multiple charges after Lethbridge police seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the downtown core to date.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says patrol members arrested the 43 year old man on Dec. 22 around 10:15 p.m., along the 300 block of 4 and 5 Streets South.

“Officers located a truck parked in the alley with the lights on and engine running. The driver was found slumped over and when police checked on him a significant quantity of methamphetamine was observed in his possession,” reads a news release from the LPS.

Police say officers found about 204 grams of methamphetamine, 485 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of cocaine. The total street value of the dugs is just over $157,000. Police also seized about $1,000 in cash, brass knuckles drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property.

Healy remains in custody awaiting a release hearing.